Road closure warning as council prepares to start resurfacing work in Cippenham

Road closures will be in place this week as resurfacing work starts in Cippenham.

The surface of Burnham Lane between the railway bridge, near the junction with Buckingham Avenue, and the A4 Bath Road will be replaced.

The work is set to begin at 9am tomorrow and carry on until 3.30pm.

Resurfacing will then resume at 8pm and continue through the night to minimise impact on drivers throughout the entire road network.

The night work will take place between 8pm and 5am for three consecutive nights and is expected to be completed by 5am on Friday.

Residents along Burnham Lane are being warned there will be limited access during the work due to vehicles having to be escorted and that disruption will be kept to a minimum.

Letters have been sent to affected households.

During the resurfacing works attempts will be made to keep noise and vibration to a minimum, the council said.

It apologised for any delays the works may cause.

Traffic management operatives will be on site to advise and assist members of the public at any closure points, and at no time will access be denied.

Vehicles requiring access to properties will be guided in after everyone on site has been notified.