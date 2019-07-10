In pictures: Party atmosphere for Cippenham Community Carnival

A party atmosphere was on display during the Cippenham Community Carnival.

Mercian Recreation Ground was transformed into a hive of activity on Saturday (Jul6) with residents treated to a range of entertainment.

Former Hollyoaks actor Will Mellor, a patron for the Mellor Performing Arts School in Burnham, helped open the carnival.

Once underway, dancers from the Shimmies & Sparkles School of Belly Dance twirled around the main arena while a Frank Sinatra tribute act got a kick out of performing to the crowds.

Children also got the chance to feed farmyard animals at a petting zoo and get up close to some life-size Dalek models.

Ken Houghton, chairman of the Cippenham Carnival Community Association, said: “Many thanks to the volunteers who stepped forward to help, and to all those who kept the park clear of rubbish so at the end of the day there was very little to pick up.

“Also the Carnival Committee, a small group who have done a fabulous job.”