Mother-of-three threatened with screwdriver during aggravated burglary in Cippenham

A mother-of-three was threatened with a screwdriver by masked intruders at her home in Cippenham.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the aggravated burglary which took place at about 11pm on Friday at a property in Bentley Road.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was at home with her children when four men stormed in.

Three of them went into her bedroom while the other one threatened her with a screwdriver and demanded cash.

She handed over her jewellery and the men then fled the property. It is believed that they also stole other jewellery from the bedroom before they left.

The offenders were all men and were wearing balaclavas and gloves. It is believed they left the scene in a dark four door car, believed to be an Audi.

None of the victims suffered any injuries.

Investigator Reece Harris, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190237821.”