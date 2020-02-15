Cippenham teenager named St John Ambulance Cadet of the Year for Thames Valley

A teenager from Cippenham has been named St John Ambulance’s Cadet of the Year for the Thames Valley District.

Angel Marsden, 15, has volunteered with the health and first aid charity’s Cippenham Cadet Unit for around six years and would like to pursue a career as an art therapist or in the art industry.

The Westgate School student said: “I feel becoming Cadet of the Year for the district shows how far I have come since I joined St John Ambulance.”

Angel, who is cadet sergeant within her unit, will travel to Northamptonshire to compete for the national Cadet of the Year title later this month.

The winner takes on an important role representing St John Ambulance’s young people, including attending ceremonial occasions and royal functions.

She added: “This is an incredible achievement for me – I hope it will be an amazing experience and will benefit my future as a cadet. I hope to be a good role model for other cadets, as I’m the first in my unit to achieve this title.”

Visit www.sja.org.uk for information about volunteering opportunities.