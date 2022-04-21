Take a look inside Cippenham's newest supermarket

A new community supermarket in Cippenham opened its doors with the mayor and leader of the council in attendance.

Vivasayi Supermarket in Elmshott Lane opened last week, providing a range of items and services including a small community book shop selling books in multiple languages.

The supermarket itself sells a range of fruit and vegetables, and features a meat shop, fishmongers, café, as well as Asian and English groceries for the local Indian and Sri Lankan communities.

Furthermore, there is a community noticeboard within the store providing a place to advertise upcoming events which may be of interest to other residents.

It was officially opened by council leader James Swindlehurst, mayor of Slough Borough Council Mohammed Nazir and Suresh Kanapathi, chairman of the Centre for Creativity and Innovation, on Thursday, April 14.

Speaking to the Express, Mr Kanapathi said: “One of the things [it will bring to the community] is that it’s opposite a school, so it is selling essential stationary.

“It will also bring employment to the area, and is also supporting a world first Tamil cartoon magazine as part of the service to Tamil community.”

Vivasayi Supermarket store is open from 7am-8pm seven days a week.