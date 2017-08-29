Police charge 72-year-old man with shotgun offence in connection with fatal Colnbrook shooting

A 72-year-old man from Colnbrook has been charged with possession of a shotgun without a certificate in connection with an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in June.

Reuben Gregory, of Colnbrook Bypass, was charged with the firearms offence today (Tuesday).

He is due to appear in Slough Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 18.

On June 12, officers were called to an address near the bypass to reports a man had been shot.

Emergency services attended the scene, including armed officers, and discovered a 48-year-old man, who was declared dead.

He was later identified as Wayne Digby and was said to have died from a shotgun wound to the abdomen, according to a post mortem report.