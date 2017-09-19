Pensioner could face jail for shotgun offence in connection with fatal Colnbrook shooting

02:32PM, Tuesday 19 September 2017
A pensioner from Colnbrook could face prison for owning a shotgun without a certificate in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in June.
Reuben Gregory, 72, who lives in a secluded caravan beside the Colnbrook Bypass, pleaded guilty to the firearms offence at Slough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday).
He is due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court but a date is yet to be set.
On June 12, armed police were called to Gregory’s home to investigate the shooting of 48-year-old Wayne Digby, who was said in a post-mortem report to have died from a shotgun wound to the abdomen.
