Man jailed for three years following burglary in Colnbrook

A burglar who raided a house in Colnbrook has been jailed for three years.

Colin Kennedy, 40, of no fixed abode, was convicted and sentenced at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Monday) after pleading guilty to one count of burglary dwelling.

The court heard how on June 20, he broke into a property in Sherbourne Close by forcing the front door open and stole some electrical goods.

He was charged with the offence on September 23.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Rex, based at Slough Police Station, said: “I am pleased that Kennedy has received a custodial sentence, and I hope that during his time in prison he has time to reflect on his offence and seek the help that he needs.

“This investigation shows the serious consequences of burglary, and should serve as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of carrying out this type of offence.”