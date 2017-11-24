Three new councillors elected onto Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council

Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council has three new coucillors after a close run by-election yesterday (Thursday).

Eight candidates stood for the three vacant seats after the death of Kishorbhai Ramjibhai Laxman and the resignations of Ray Angell and Peter Hood.

Conservative candidates Alistair Buchanan of Park Street, Colnbrook, and Joyce John, of Sherbourne Close, Colnbrook, were elected with 297 and 298 votes respectively.

They will be joined by Labour candidate Anup Babuta, of Coleridge Crescent, who won 313 votes.

A 17.2 per cent turnout saw 1,985 votes cast.