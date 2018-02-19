Mon, 19
Firefighters tackle Colnbrook car fire

Firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to a car fire in the Willow Close in Colnbrook last night (Sunday, February 18).

One fire crew was called to the scene at about 9.30pm and spent about half an hour tackling the blaze.

Firefighters say the fire was accidental.

