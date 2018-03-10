Colnbrook CoE Primary School holds World Book Day event

Hundreds of fictional characters were brought to life at a World Book Day celebration at Colnbrook CoE Primary School on Monday (March 5).

Pupils at the Colnbrook High Street school donned home made costumes at a parade before prizes were presented to the best dressed youngsters in each class.

PA to the headteacher Angela Ford said: “We tried to encourage them to do home made outfits and a lot of them had done that.”

The school had previously planned a World Book Day dress-up day on Thursday, March 1, but it was cancelled due to the heavy snow.