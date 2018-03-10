Sat, 10
14 °C
Sun, 11
12 °C
Mon, 12
10 °C
SECTION INDEX

Colnbrook CoE Primary School holds World Book Day event

Hundreds of fictional characters were brought to life at a World Book Day celebration at Colnbrook CoE Primary School on Monday (March 5).

 

Pupils at the Colnbrook High Street school donned home made costumes at a parade before prizes were presented to the best dressed youngsters in each class.

PA to the headteacher Angela Ford said: “We tried to encourage them to do home made outfits and a lot of them had done that.”

The school had previously planned a World Book Day dress-up day on Thursday, March 1, but it was cancelled due to the heavy snow.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved