Arora Group reveals Heathrow Western Hub plans

A competitor of Heathrow Airport Limited (HLA) has promised its proposals for Heathrow expansion wont have any extra impact on Colnbrook.

The Arora Group revealed its plans for new terminal buildings yesterday (Thursday, May 3), with an estimated cost of £14.4bn.

The proposals concentrate new terminal capacity between the existing Terminal 5 (T5) and the M25, with the aim of avoiding redevelopment of Terminal 2 and 3.

Instead of new, independent terminal buildings, Arora’s Western Hub integrates new passenger facilities with T5 into a single hub campus.

At the heart is a new central concourse, which will serve as a single front door for all 85m passengers using T5 and the new Terminal 6, with an elevated bridge providing panoramic views.

HLA dropped proposals for a sixth terminal last year.

An Arora spokeswoman said the company’s plans would not encroach on Colnbrook any further than the Government’s directions to move the M25 to make way for a new runway.

“There will be no additional impact on residents or businesses in terms of these plans,” she said, adding that that Arora expects to take up 23 per cent less space than HLA.

“In terms of the the where and how, that’s the government’s layout,” she added.