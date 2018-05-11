McKay Trading Estate in Poyle becomes listed building

A Seventies warehouse in the borough was given listed status on Thursday, May 10, along with 14 other postmodern buildings in England, with the aim of preserving the architectural style.

The McKay Trading Estate, in Blackthorne Road, which is now protected as a Grade-II listed building, was the first independent commission for renowned architect John Outram.

His design for a group of warehouses and offices is an early example of postmodernism, completed between 1976 and 1978, and is characterised by the arches on its façades.

The façade facing the street has an arcade of five full-height arches, and the long elevation of the warehouses has pairs of arches in the style of French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier and American architect Louis Kahn.

The façades are almost completely flat, so the interplay between windows and frames and brick and concrete create a ‘trompe l’oeil’ – the visual illusion of painted detail tricking the eye into seeing three dimensional objects.

Slough Borough councillor for Colnbrook with Poyle, Avtar Cheema (Lab) said: “It’s marvellous news. It’s good for the whole town and Colnbrook as well.”

Fellow ward councillor Dexter Smith (Con) said: “I’m delighted to hear it. Colnbrook with Poyle has I think the largest number of listed buildings in the whole of Slough and we have quite a variety.”

He said about 30 exist in the area from a range of eras.

“It just reminds people not only about the variety but the quality of what we have,” he added.