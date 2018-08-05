Colnbrook Recreation Ground keeps Green Flag status

The prestigious Green Flag was raised in Colnbrook Recreation Ground last week, recognising the park’s beauty and environmental standards.

The park by Horton Road, owned by Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council has won the prestigious award for the past seven years.

Parish councillor Dexter Smith told the Express: “I think we’re setting a high standard with regards to it’s maintenance.

“I think what’s particularly good about the [play] facility there is we get plenty of people using it.”

Responding to this year’s award, he added: “It’s great news, we’re really delighted.”

Future plans for the park include improving the football pitch and potentially installing tennis courts.

The green flag was raised by members of the parish council on Thursday.