Firefighters give safety warning after Colnbrook chimney fire

A reminder for people to keep their chimneys clean for the winter has been given by firefighters after a fire in Colnbrook in the early hours this morning (Wednesday).

A fire crew from Langley Fire Station was called out to a chimney fire in Bath Road at about 4.17am in the morning and spent a couple of hours finding the source of the fire.

Watch manager Andy Gibbins explained that a metal plate is often used to stop residue falling from a home’s main chimney down the connecting chimney of a wood or coal burner.

He said a residue similar to amber is left behind by smoke inside chimneys and can get stuck — increasing the risk of a chimney fire.

“We advise people to get their chimneys swept at the start of the winter or just before the start in preparation for burning in the fire place,” said watch manager Gibbins.

He added that no one was hurt, no additional damage was caused and that the home’s occupants were woken up by their smoke alarm.