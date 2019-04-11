Duo fined for selling food past use-by date at Poyle shop

A shop owner and manager who sold out-of-date food despite two previous warnings have been fined more than £6,000.

Slough Borough Council’s trading standards team visited NISA Local, in Park Street, in October 2017 and found three chocolate desserts which were three days beyond their use-by date.

A warning was issued but when an officer revisited the store three months later, they found six packs of frankfurters offered as ‘reduced for quick sale’ despite being past their expiration date.

The food was removed and a further warning issued.

But during a routine inspection in June later that year, officers discovered a further 16 items of out-of-date food.

Director Jayachandra Yadapalli, 36, of Denton Way, Upton, and shop manager Ashok Pothugunta, 39, of Edgeworth Close, Langley St Mary’s, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 5.

They both admitted charges of placing unsafe food on the market which was past its use-by date under the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations 2013.

MRGN Trading Ltd was fined £4,000, Yadapalli as a director of MRGN Trading Ltd was fined £2,000 and Pothugunta was fined £250 by a district judge.

A total of £3,690 was awarded in costs.

Peter Adshead, senior trading standards officer at SBC, said: “The failure of the company, officers and staff to heed the previous warnings was one of the factors that influenced the decision to prosecute.

“This was as well as the fact that food past its use-by date is dangerous for human consumption.

“Slough Borough Council will not hesitate to take action against any trader that offers potentially dangerous food for sale, for the protection of residents and law abiding businesses.”