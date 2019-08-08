No harmful substance discovered as firefighters carry out investigation in Poyle

Firefighters were called to an industrial estate in Poyle yesterday after people complained of ‘dry lips and streaming eyes’.

Crews from Langley, Slough and Maidenhead fire stations attended the scene in Willow Road at about 2pm.

They were joined by a DIM (Detection, Identification and Monitoring) Unit from Buckinghamshire who carried out checks for a potential chemical spill.

No dangerous substance was discovered.

A spokesman from the Environment Agency said: “An environment officer was called to Slough yesterday (Aug7) supporting the emergency services to identify a substance discovered in Willow Road.

“We’ll continue to investigate what happened.”

Anyone with information should call the Environment Agency’s incident hotline on 0800 807060 quoting the reference number 01727340.