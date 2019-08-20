Family handed pet ownership ban for neglecting dogs in Colnbrook  

A family from Colnbrook who kept five dogs and two puppies in unsuitable conditions have been banned from owning pets for a minimum of two years.

Husband and wife Jason and Cherylea Coates, and their nephew Albert Coates, were prosecuted following a warrant executed at their home by Slough Borough Council’s resilience and enforcement team.

Neighbours had raised the alarm after hearing continuous barking and noticing the dogs were never taken out for exercise.

Officers visited the family’s home in Moreland Avenue in December and found a shed in the front garden and two cages in the back garden.

One cage was home to two Jack Russell puppies and their mother which belonged to 30-year-old Albert Coates.

It was believed three puppies had already died and the surviving young dogs had to make do with unsuitable bedding and a lack of blankets in wintry conditions.

Their food and water was also found to be contaminated.

A Jack Russell cross Chihuahua, a Chihuahua and two Cocker Spaniels belonging to Jason and Cherylea Coates were also discovered.

The couple, aged 44 and 40, contested surrendering the animals and a court order had to be obtained while their nephew voluntarily surrendered his dogs to the care of the council.

All the dogs have since been rehomed and nursed back to health.

The trio appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates Court on Friday, August 9 after each admitted a charge of neglect under Section 9 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Albert Coates admitted an additional charge of causing unnecessary suffering under section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

All offences took place on December 18.

Each family member has been banned from owning pets for a minimum of two years, fined £120 and told to pay £280 costs.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “"The resilience and enforcement team are doing a great job in responding to concerns and making sure there is a good outcome for animals being neglected in the borough.

"We cannot tolerate animals being harmed in any way in Slough and will prosecute where we can."