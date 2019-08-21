Police release CCTV images of two men in connection with Colnbrook burglary

Thames Valley Police has released images of two men in connection with a burglary in Colnbrook.

At about 2pm on Tuesday, April 23, two men forced entry to the back of a house in St Thomas Walk.

Once inside, they broke into a safe and stole jewellery from it.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hugo Parkes, based at Slough Police Station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe these two men may have vital information about this offence.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises either of these men to get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190121518.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.