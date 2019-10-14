Witness appeal as pole-wielding trio attack man in Horton

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attack where three men battered their victim with metal poles in Horton.

The assault took place on Wednesday, July 31 outside New Horton Manor, in Dawn Redwood Close.

The trio attacked a 30-year-old man, fracturing his thumb and inflicting an eye injury which required stitches, before driving off in a black VW Golf at about 4.15pm.

Thames Valley Police described the suspects as white men, in their twenties, with Irish accents.

The first offender is described as having a pale complexion, a stocky build and a close trimmed dark beard with short dark hair (longer on top and swept to the side). He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

The second suspect is described as being of medium build, with light hair, short on sides and flattened on top, and was wearing a white t-shirt with a graphic logo and black knee length shorts with a white stripe down the side.

Police said the third man had dark coloured hair.

Investigating officer, PC Harriet Green based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: "I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who can identity the suspects to contact the police, quoting reference 43190235067.

"If you have witnessed the incident and have clear video footage of the incident or believe you have information that can assist this investigation, please contact the police by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or making a report online.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.