Exotic animals at Colnbrook Village Hall for educational visit

A giant Burmese python slithered around Colnbrook Village Hall during an animal awareness event on Monday.

One World Animals visited the hall in Vicarage Way to teach people about the responsibilities which come with keeping animals.

Animal lover Celso Robayo, who set up the company, also brought along a host of exotic animals including an African scops owl and a giant tarantula.

He said: “People will often buy animals as presents but they don’t realise there’s a lot of time, money and patience that goes into it.

“Some people don’t know how to keep the animals and end up dumping them.”

Celso keeps exotic pets himself but also pays rescue centres and friends for other creatures, which he uses for educational visits.

He said that people buying pets need to ensure they have been bred in captivity.

He added: “Pythons are small when you buy them but they get bigger and bigger and if you are not strong enough to handle them then you are going to struggle.”