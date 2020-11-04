Council eyes new community hub at former GP surgery in Colnbrook

A new community hub is planned for Colnbrook following the purchase of the village’s former GP surgery by Slough Borough Council.

The council completed its acquisition of the High Street property last month and discussions are underway with the East Berkshire CCG about the potential return of GP services.

It is also planned to use the building as a council access point and deliver a range of public sector and voluntary services, including providing a potential base for Colnbrook Parish Council.

Cllr Avtar Cheema, (Lab, Colnbrook with Poyle) who initially suggested the council bought the old doctors’ surgery, said: “I am absolutely thrilled by this news.

“I have repeatedly raised issues around community services being based in Colnbrook so I am delighted the council has purchased the former GP surgery to return it to community use.

“I now look forward to working with the council to create a multi-purpose offer for Colnbrook that will meet the needs of our community.”

Council leader James Swindlehurst added: “We have long been committed to expanding the range of community services available in Colnbrook and the purchase of this building will enable this.

“I look forward to working with local ward councillors and the Parish Council to bring about a community offer to enhance the health and wellbeing of Colnbrook residents.”