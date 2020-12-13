Colnbrook pupils selected for Thames Valley 'mini police' volunteering

Thames Valley Police has chosen Colnbrook CofE Primary School for its Mini Police project, a volunteering opportunity for children.

The aim of the project is to create a fun and interactive volunteering opportunity for children aged 9-11 years old. Through positive interaction, children develop and maintain trust in the police.

Children in Years 5 and 6 met with local PCSOs Dace Sainsbury and Natalie Boyd to draw or write an application to get involved. Around 20 pupils will be joining the project.

The children will learn about a broad spectrum of police work in the community and they will have the opportunity to wear uniforms and to go and see how the police work, in areas such as speed awareness and how police dogs are trained.

Mr Brunson, Colnbrook’s headteacher, said: “We are delighted to be working with Thames Valley Police on this exciting project and look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our children.”

The project will be used to introduce important messages to children in a positive way, developing self-esteem, confidence and responsibility.

It is intended to give children a confident voice and an enjoyable experience with policing.