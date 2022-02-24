Application submitted to convert former Colnbrook pub into flats

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Colnbrook pub into three flats.

Developer Leisure Inc (Knightsbridge) Ltd is seeking permission from Slough Borough Council to convert the Star and Garter in Park Street, which has been closed since 2015.

The pub has been listed as a grade-II building by Historic England since 1952, and was constructed around the beginning of the 18th century.

Although modern enhancements have been made to some elements of the building, a mid-19th century ground floor break is also present inside the building.

Plans were previously approved in 2018 to convert he pub into six flats with a café on the ground floor. However, as work did not begin within three years of approval, the application became invalid.

The developer is seeking to demolish 168 cubic metres of the 550 cubic metre building, which is says ‘comprises of a flat roof additions’ which was added in the mid-20th century with further work completed around 1994.

“The part of the building to be demolished is a modern addition which does not contribute to the significance of the listed building,” said the developer in the correspondence submitted with the application.

“It is unattractive and its removal and replacement with a better designed addition will enhance the listed building.”

The proposals include three flats, with two on the ground floor and the third on the first floor whilst the second floor of the building is to be used for storage.

Although this will see some existing walls removed inside the building, the developer, in the design and access statement, added: “The internal works proposed will preserve the special architectural and historic interest the building possesses and will sustain its significance, enhance the building and respect its character and distinctiveness.”

To view the proposal, search P/14825/016 on the SBC planning portal.