Firefighters successfully rescue horse from Colnbrook stream

Fire crews successfully helped to rescue a horse stuck in a stream in Colnbrook this morning.

Just after 9am crews from Langley and Slough, together with an animal rescue crew from Reading arrived to try and rescue the horse in the stream by the Colnbrook Bypass.

Firefighters were at the scene for two hours and successfully rescued the horse unharmed, letting it go back into the fields.

The RSPCA were also in attendance at the scene.