LEGO robots built and raced at girl's STEM event

Female students from Slough, Windsor and Burnham built, programmed and raced their own LEGO robots at Ditton Park on Wednesday (January 24) at an event seeking to plug Europe’s technology skills gap.

The event, hosted by CA Technologies, saw more than 80 year eight girls use LEGO Mindstorm, an icon based programming interface to build and programme robots.

Teams of students then showcased their work with robot races.

Participating schools included Slough and Eton Enterprise College and Herschel Grammar School in Slough, Trevelyan Middle School in Windsor and The E-Act Burnham Park Academy.

The session was part of CA Technologies’ Create Tomorrow initiative, which aims to plug the skills gap between young women and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) careers.

“For Europe to stay economically competitive, we need more girls to pursue STEM,” said Sarah Atkinson, Vice President, Communications at CA Technologies.

“Our aim is to help address the gender imbalance by building positive perceptions of women in STEM.”