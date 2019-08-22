Jake Lambert one-liner voted fourth funniest at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

A homegrown talent has earned himself an Edinburgh Fringe accolade to be proud of.

Jake Lambert, who grew up in Slough, has had his one-liner voted fourth in Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe. The joke goes: “A cowboy asked me if I could help him round up 18 cows. I said, ‘Yes, of course. That’s 20 cows’.”

He said: “My friend just came up to me in a pub in Edinburgh and told me I was in the top 10. It’s nice to know people found it funny.”

Jake, who went to Churchmead School in Datchet and now lives in London, started his stand-up career aged 23.

He has spent the last month at the festival performing his set ‘Never Mak the same Mistak Twice’.

Before performing as a stand-up, Jake first made his voice heard on Twitter as @LittleLostLad – he now has almost 20,000 followers.

He said: “I just tweeted jokes and little one-liners and then a comedian started messaging me and asked if he could buy the jokes from me. I decided to cut out the middle-man and tell the jokes myself.”

He started his career doing sets in rooms above pubs and now works on the same circuits as the comedian who contacted him on Twitter.

After entering the BBC Introducing Radio 4 Comedy Award, Jake went on to gig with Josh Widdicombe and Adam Hills before getting an agent.

He has been on Comedy Central in Live at the Comedy Store and is one of the writer’s behind BBC2’s Mock the Week.

Next month Jake will support Romesh Ranganathan on his tour around the UK.

Rather than learning from the more seasoned performers, Jake said ‘you learn not what to do’.

He said: “You’ll see an act do something and you’ll realise – you can’t do that.”

Jake has his sights set high for the future and has earmarked the Royal Albert Hall as somewhere he would one day like to perform.