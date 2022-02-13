SITE INDEX

    • Langley firefighters attend car fire in Datchet car park

    Firefighters from Langley Fire Station attended a car fire at Horton Road car park in Datchet at 7.11pm last night.

    The car, a BMW was said to have been ‘totalled’ and 100 per cent damaged.

    The station said that the fire was accidental, and the most likely cause was fuel leaking onto a hot pipe.

    Nobody was injured during the incident.

