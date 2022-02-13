Langley firefighters attend car fire in Datchet car park

10:41AM, Sunday 13 February 2022
Firefighters from Langley Fire Station attended a car fire at Horton Road car park in Datchet at 7.11pm last night.
The car, a BMW was said to have been ‘totalled’ and 100 per cent damaged.
The station said that the fire was accidental, and the most likely cause was fuel leaking onto a hot pipe.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
Officers were called to the station at 6.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.