Datchet villagers hit out over ‘undemocratic’ asylum seeker decision

A public meeting in Datchet saw more than 100 people show up to raise concerns over a short-notice decision to house asylum seekers in the village’s Manor Hotel.

The Home Office struck up an agreement with the hotel company, MG Hotels, beginning September 1, which was announced to the Royal Borough on August 30.

The Borough was not involved in the decision and criticised the Home Office for giving it less than 48 hours’ notice of it.

All chairs in Datchet Village Hall were filled on Wednesday night (September 7) and the walls were lined with people standing up to ask questions of a panel.

Representatives from various agencies including the Borough and Thames Valley Police responded to residents' thoughts on the ‘undemocratic decision’ by the Home Office.

David Scott, head of communities for the Royal Borough, said it was ‘presented to [the Borough] without discussion.’

He added that the number of asylum seekers the borough is taking on is ‘disproportionate to the population.’

“The borough is already doing more than its fair share and we have highlighted that to the Home Office,” he said.

Mr Scott added that there was a danger that the new arrivals could ‘overload’ the local GP surgery.

As such, there are discussions in motion between the region’s clinical commissioning group and other GP practices to seek support.

But Mr Scott said that, based on experience of the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead, there would be ‘a little bit of disruption’ at first, then ‘the impact on residents was negligible’.

However, members of the public at the meeting were not reassured by this, saying it was ‘a completely different situation’ to host asylum seekers in a village compared to a larger area.

Concerns were raised that local schools are ‘already oversubscribed.’

Many expressed doubt that the care of the new arrivals would be well managed, with criticisms being launched against MG Hotels for letting the hotel ‘fall into disrepair’.

Others added that there is already an antisocial behaviour problem in the area, only likely to be exacerbated.

Ian Thompson, lead member for grounds at Datchet Parish Council, asked if there was any capacity for recompense from the borough to deal with any additional problems caused by people moving into the Manor Hotel.

But Mr Scott said the Borough is not receiving any additional funding for the arrangement.

“This is a direct and commercial arrangement between the Home Office and the hotel,” he said.

Leader of the council Andrew Johnson agreed that ‘this is a most unsuitable location to host asylum seekers’, in particular those that are ‘potentially vulnerable’.

He said he had ‘grave concerns’ about the asylum-seeking process in the UK – that in his view it is ‘desperate to find anywhere’ to house people, including on a more permanent basis.

Ultimately, if there are any mistakes made here, ‘it falls on [the Royal Borough] to pick up the pieces,’ he said.

Cllr Johnson said that he will launch a legal challenge against the decision if it looks like the borough would be ‘significantly disadvantaged.’ But to do so would require ‘serious evidence’, he said.

The leader added that he has already written to the new Home Secretary (Suella Braverman) with his concerns.

The Home Office was invited to attend the meeting – but no representative showed up. This garnered much criticism from the public and the panel.

“[I think] the Home Office’s failure to attend tonight and answer your questions is a disgrace,” said Cllr Johnson.

Though no answers from the Home Office are guaranteed, the borough intends to ‘keep the pressure up’, said Datchet ward councillor David Cannon.

There are plans for further public meetings on the subject – and the Borough will seek to meet fortnightly with the Home Office and other agencies.

A Home Office spokesperson said the Home Office ‘does not comment on operational arrangements for individual hotels.’

Windsor MP Mr Afriyie was informed about the Manor Hotel last week and ‘immediately wrote to the Home Secretary to make clear local concerns.’

He was ‘unfortunately unable to attend’ the meeting on Wednesday as Parliament was sitting.

MG Hotels has been contacted for comment.