Jail for Slough drug dealer who preyed on vulnerable Dedworth residents

A 20-year-old drug dealer who preyed on vulnerable residents in Dedworth by ‘setting up shop’ in their homes has been jailed following a police operation.

Caleb Fleming, 20, of Long Furlong Drive, Slough, was arrested on January 26 in Wolf Lane as part of Thames Valley Police’s Op London which targeted drug dealers ‘cuckooing’ residents.

Cuckooing involves drug dealers forming a relationship with vulnerable individuals before operating from within their homes.

Fleming was sentenced to five years and ten months in jail at Reading Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and possession of MDMA.

He was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Constable Martin Key, of the Investigation Hub based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “The sentence that has been imposed should act as a warning to anybody who carries any drugs or bladed articles with them in a public place.

“Thames Valley Police work tirelessly to take drugs and knives off of our streets and will continue to do so to ensure the safety of our residents.”

At about 6.45pm on January 26, Fleming fled from officers who attempted to stop him in Wolf Lane.

When they finally caught him, he had a large amount of class A drugs concealed in his trousers, with a further package containing class A drugs discovered in a nearby bush.

On February 23, Fleming and another man, Liam Brown, attacked two men in Osgood Park.

They punched and stamped on one victim before Fleming repeatedly smashed the man’s head against a wooden post.

The attackers then punched a second man before Fleming slashed him in a face with a knife.

The attempted robbery related to an offence in St Peters Close, Burnham, on December 29, 2015, where Fleming threatened a victim with a knife and demanded his belongings.

Liam Brown, 20, formerly of Hemming Way, Slough, was sentenced to four years in jail at a hearing at Reading Crown Court last month for his part in the ABH and for possession with intent to supply heroin.

The sentence for the drugs offence was connected to an incident on September 29 last year when police found Brown in possession of a bladed article near Coulson Way with a large amount of heroin located in a vehicle nearby.