Council close to securing contracts for new bus routes

Reassurances have been made by the council that vital bus services will not be lost.

The Royal Borough is negotiating new bus services to replace a number of First Bus routes over the next two weeks.

In December, the Express reported key bus routes connecting Slough with the Royal Borough were set to be axed in the new year.

The 2 Slough to Dedworth, 5 Slough to Cippenham, 10/11 Slough to Heathrow via Wraysbury and 15 Slough to Eton Wick services were set to be scrapped.

First Bus also announced that the 1 Slough to Britwell, 4 Slough to Maidenhead and 7 Slough to Heathrow via Langley will be running on revised timetables from the same date.

The council is at the final stage of agreeing a new contract to ensure routes 2, 10/11 and 15 will be replaced.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) cabinet member for highways and transport said; “I would like to reassure residents there will be no break in service for users of the First Bus routes 2, 10/11 and 15 and we will announce further details by the end of the week.

“We know how important these routes are in keeping our communities well connected and I am pleased to say that we are at the final stage of securing alternative provision.

“There will be some changes to the routes and timetables but we are ensuring these communities can continue to access a bus service that works for them.”

The number 5 services has been saved by Reading Buses which were contracted by Slough Borough Council last month.

The alternative services will begin when routes 10/11 and 15 end on Saturday, January 20 and route 2 ends on Tuesday, 30 January.