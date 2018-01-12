Bus routes to be replaced by new provider

Bus routes due to be discontinued will be replaced without a break in service.

Routes two, 10 and 11 currently delivered by First Bus will be replaced by new services by Courtney Buses.

The company will provide routes numbered two, 10 and 15/15A with Reading Buses also providing a number of services on the number two route.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park) cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “The new routes we have managed to secure will keep communities well-connected and were developed after listening to residents and working to meet their needs.

“By looking at the needs of the communities served by the previous routes we have been able to change these routes to provide quicker, more direct services and create better connections between areas.”

General manager of Courtney Buses Simon Fisher said he was ‘delighted’ to strengthen the company’s network.

“We enjoy a very good reputation for providing comfortable and reliable buses and these innovative and integrated routes will give us the opportunity to welcome new passengers and communities onto our services,” he added.

Commenting on this further addition to the Thames Valley network, Reading Buses' Chief Executive Officer Martijn Gilbert said today: "We'll be bringing our award-winning operating approach with a high quality fleet of modern buses and working hard on marketing and publicity to grow the route and make a long term success of it.

"This further development is a good fit with our strategy of looking at good quality integrated local transport on a pan-Berkshire basis aligned to economic activity across the region and adding further value to our company and its operations."

Route two will start on January 30 and now run from Dedworth, via Windsor, to Slough.

Route 10 starts on January 20 running from Dedworth, through to Heathrow Terminal 5, via Windsor, Datchet, Sunnymeads, Wraysbury and Poyle.

Route 15/15A also starts on January 20 running from Maidenhead through to Taplow, Dorney, Eton Wick, Eton and Slough.