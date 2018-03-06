Dorney pupils on mission to clear path to school of litter

A project to clear their path to school of litter has been started by Dorney School pupils.

Every Wednesday and Friday pupils will meet at the Pineapple Pub car park and clear the litter along the Jubilee River to the school.

Starting on Wednesday, February 28, pupils, staff and volunteers from the community all gathered early before school in an attempt to clean the area.

The school is also taking part in national campaign The Great Big School Clean, where they will clean the area around their school as well as the local park.

Year three teacher and eco coordinator Mrs Elna Strydom said: “We’re going to try and do it every week and stay on top of it.

“The pupils were quite upset about it and have written letters to the council about it.

Later in the day the school welcomed Lieutenant Commander Doug Owens, the operations officer on the HMS Protector, the Royal Navy Ice Patrol Ship in the Antarctic.

Lt Cdr Owens led an interesting assembly regaling tales of his adventures in the Antarctic and talking about being an ambassador for Great Britain in the world’s most southern region.

He talked about working with many international organisations including the World Wildlife Fund and organisations that seek to preserve wildlife and understand how to preserve and protect our planet.

Assistant headteacher Mrs Sharifah Jelany-Lee said: “It was absolutely brilliant, he talked about his role in the army and his career.

“He spoke for about 45 minutes and the children seemed amazed by his adventures.”