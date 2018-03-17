Dorney pupils concerned about litter write to district council

‘Do you even care about litter?’ asked one of a dozen school children who wrote to the district council about litter last week.

Pupils from Dorney School wrote the letters after they began ‘The Great Big School Clean’ where they started picking up litter on their ‘Walk to School along the Jubilee River every Wednesday and Friday.

Natasha in year three said: “Litter kills tons of animals every day.

“Do you even care about litter?

Some pupils have drawn pictures showing how to put litter in the bin properly while Arjun from year three wrote: “We need people to stop littering so we can keep the environment clean.”

A South Bucks District Council spokeswoman said: “The Joint Waste Team loved the letters the children sent, it’s fantastic to see how much the children care for their local environment.

“We’re now in discussions with the school and are looking to run an assembly about littering and support future litter picking events.

“Unfortunately, the council do not own the land the children have identified, but we will be working closely with stakeholders to see if we can improve this area or others in the local vicinity.”