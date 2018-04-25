In pictures: Colnbrook History Society demonstrates 180-year-old fire tender to pupils

Youngsters were ‘buzzing’ after dramatic demonstrations of a 180-year-old horse drawn fire tender by the Colnbrook History Society on Wednesday, April 18.

The team, including retired firefighter David Bradbury, travelled to Colnbrook Primary School, in Colnbrook High Street, and Pippins Primary School in Raymond Close, bravely putting out mock fires, using a manual pump.

Colnbrook History Society member Peter Hood said: “It’s very hard work. They used to pay the public 1 shilling per (5p) per hour to pump.

“Two minutes exhausts you, it’s incredibly hard work.”

The team also stopped off at St Thomas Church In Vicarage Way, and other spots around town during the day.

Peter explained to youngsters how people responded to fires 180 years ago.

“Back in the old days, 180 years ago, people used to shout ‘fire!’ and that’s the only way people knew.”

Youngsters took great pleasure in warning the firefighters.

“We’re buzzing, the children were buzzing, they were screaming and shouting,” said Peter.

“It was such a fantastic day for both schools.”