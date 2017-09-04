Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher gets two-year ban for drink-driving in Eton

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher ‘had no idea’ she was three times over the drink-drive limit after being caught by police the morning after a drinking session with friends.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was banned from driving for two years and told to complete 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to the offence at Slough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

According to prosecutor Sobia Ali, police ‘received information that a female had been driving a red BMW X4 while intoxicated’ on Saturday, August 12.

Gallacher, the daughter of ex-Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher, was found in Eton High Street with the help of CCTV operators at about 11am and the mum-of-two, who was said to have ‘smelt of alcohol’, failed a roadside breath test.

Probation officer Jasvir Kaur Bhatti told the court had been on her way home from work the night before when a friend invited her out for drinks.

She ended up taking a cab to her home in Chapel Square, Virginia Water, returning the next morning to retrieve her car and meet her children, aged seven and 10.

When tested, Gallacher was found to have an alcohol level of 106 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath - the drink-drive limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence counsel Jennifer Dempster cited an on-going divorce and custody battle as a source of stress for her client, who had arrived at court that morning to a mob of photographers and later left in a blacked-out Range Rover.

She added: “I will echo what the probation officer has said, which is that this is unintentional drink-driving.

“What this defendant did was absolutely right - until the next morning.

“She took a taxi home and had she known she was still over the limit the next morning she would never have driven and is horrified that she found herself in this position.”

Dempster also tried to argue that a ‘hefty financial penalty’ should be levied on Gallacher, rather than a community order, due to the impact this would have on her client’s career.

District Judge Davinder Lachhar was unmoved however, saying: “Here you are, at 11am on public roads with such a high reading.

“I’m told you have sufficient support, that you don’t need the help of the probation services and that you don’t have an alcohol problem that needs to be addressed.

“You are capable of doing the unpaid work.”

Judge Lachhar also rejected a request from the defence that Gallacher’s address not be read out in court.