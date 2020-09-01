Plan for 400-bedroom hotel and eco park in Dorney divides residents

A plan to develop a 400-bedroom hotel and renewable energy park in Lake End Road has divided Dorney residents.

Development company Adveneco Ltd is looking to turn the partial brownfield site, Orchard Herbs, into a ‘multi-dimensional, highly sustainable renewable energy park.’

The plans include two office units, an educational facility and a two-storey car park, with landscape changes including vertical foresting on the buildings.

If completed, the construction would span 3.9 hectares on the site of the now closed-down Dorney Animal Sanctuary, close to The Pineapple pub.

The ‘heart of the project’ is ‘self-sufficiency in clean renewable energy’. The site will feature solar panels and wind turbines, a high-capacity battery storage unit and a biogas waste digester.

The construction also seeks to create a ballroom that can ‘accommodate larger Asian weddings’, for which there is 'a distinct lack of venues, suitable in opulence and size,’ according to Adveneco.

The application has caused some residents to question how well such a large hotel – 10 floors high – could fit into the local character of the area.

“A development of this size is completely unnecessary in this tiny village,” stated Dorney resident Mark Vinall.

“The demand for such a property in the current climate is non-existent and the damage this would do with traffic and general disturbance is unmeasurable. Currently the area is [already under] strain due to M4 improvement works and this would be another terrible disturbance to the local area.”

Other residents have argued that the space is currently ‘an eyesore’, exposing a view of lorries and containers parked by the side of the M4.

Those in favour of the development suggest that its proximity to the motorway will bring more custom to the pub.

Adveneco Ltd could not be reached for comment.

The deadline for public comments is September 11.