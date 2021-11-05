Public notices: Road closures announced for Eton Christmas Event

Road closures for Eton’s Christmas event and a consultation on greenbelt land feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Eton High Street is set to be closed for one evening later this month.

Road closures will begin at 5pm on the High Street on Thursday, November 18, and last until 8.30pm to allow the Eton Christmas Event to take place safely.

Vehicles will be unable to pass through the road from its junction with Keate’s Lane to the junction with Brocas Street.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has also announced that Stovell Road in Windsor will also be closed overnight towards the end of the month.

Traffic will be prohibited from travelling through between its junctions with Maidenhead Road and Vansittart Road beginning on Monday, November 22.

The overnight works will take place between 10pm and 6am the following day, and are expected to be completed later that week on Saturday, November 27.

There is no alternative route for vehicles during these works, although access for residents and businesses within the boundary of the restriction will be maintained at all times.

Planning

Slough Borough Council has published a notice of a consultation regarding the use of greenbelt land for family housing.

After a previous consultation in November 2020, this new consultation identifies and provides details of 10 specific sites in the greenbelt and sets out their suitability for family housing.

The consultation period runs for six weeks until Friday, December 17.

Details of the consultation can be found online at https://slough.citizenspace.com/

In Iver, Buckinghamshire Council has received an outline application to redevelop a former landfill site into a 163,000sqm data centre.

Spread across three buildings, the development on land just south of Slough Road would also see parking facilities and the creation of parkland at the site.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.