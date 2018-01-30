Police appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Farnham Royal

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Farnham Royal on Tuesday, January 16.

The incident took place at about 9.30pm in Bishops Orchard, Farnham Royal.

The victim, a 29-year-old man was at home with two other men and a child when two men forced entry into the house through the conservatory door, one armed with a knife, the other with a hammer.

The offenders requested good from the property and then asked specifically for gold.

The men stole electronic items including an iPad, Samsung S7, Playstation 4, and a wallet.

After leaving the property they got into a silver BMW that was parked on Church Road and made off onto the A355 into Slough.

No one was injured during the incident.

One of the men was wearing a dark scarf around his face, a light grey hoodie, a tracksuit and grey and black gloves.

Both men are described as around 5ft 9, with slim build and in their early twenties.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Victoria Bygrave, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a very distressing incident and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about this incident.

If you have information relating to the case, call 101 quoting reference '43180015142 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.