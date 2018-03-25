Farnham Village Schools team run despite Reading Half Marathon cancellation

A group determined teachers, parents and governors from Farnham Common Village Schools pressed on with a sponsored run, despite the Reading Half Marathon’s cancellation on Sunday.

The annual half marathon was cancelled due to the snow, but the team of 32 runners who wanted to raise £10,000 for Farnham Common Infant and Junior Schools, decided to run through Burnham Beeches anyway.

The group raised more than £14,000 by the day and have upped donations to about £16,000 since then.

Farnham Common Village Schools PTA member and campaign organiser Anna Davies said: "We quite quickly decided to still run our own route in Burnham Beeches despite the snow to honour all the donations we have received.

“We've had donations from friends and family all around the world and many local businesses have also sponsored our team.”

About 16 runners took on a full half marathon while many others did about 10k.

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/fcvsrunforkids to donate.