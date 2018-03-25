Fish and chip shop hand out food to help the homeless

A fish and chip shop has been dishing out hot food for about 50 homeless people every Wednesday for the last six weeks as part of the Slough Outreach project.

Farnham Fisheries in The Parade, run by Tirth and Chiku Gill, gives bags of chips to charity Nishkam SWAT to be handed out in Slough High Street.

“They all seem pretty grateful, especially with the cold weather we’ve been having,” said Tirth.

“It’s difficult to ask people for things. If you’re there every week, as least you’ve got one day covered,” he said.

Under the Slough Outreach project, charities in the borough

ensure that food and support is there for the homeless every day of the week.