Farnham singer launches album

A singer has released an album of self-written songs which she says ‘take you from the depths of emotional pain to the highs of power and control’.

Michelle Bewley, who performs under the stage name ‘Michelle B’, released her album Pain2Power on Sunday at Farnham Common Village Hall.

She said she was inspired to record an album that didn’t just stick to one genre.

Michelle began singing in a church choir and never looked back.

The album has been six years in the making.

She added: “I think they’re songs that speak to the heart, and I think women will relate to them.”

On Saturday, April 7 she also broke her own record by singing in 14 pubs in one night in what she described as her own ‘mini tour’.

She added: “Originally this sounded like a huge mission.

“But thanks to my team I could concentrate with the job in hand, singing to the best of my ability.”

Visit www.pain2power. co.uk