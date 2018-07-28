Farnham Common pub manager scoops customer service award

A pub manager has been recognised for going the extra mile for her customers.

Sarah Ryan-Andrews has been running Greene King’s Royal Oak pub in Farnham Common for the past three years.

She picked up the Customer Service Pub of the Year prize at the company’s Winning Ways awards in Towcester on July 16.

Sarah said: “I am really proud to receive this award, it’s a huge achievement and I’m so grateful to be recognised.

“I would like to thank my team who have been paramount in helping make our pub the best in its community, I couldn’t have done it without the.

“And a big thank you to my loyal guests.”