Fly-tipper who dumped plastic waste sacks on roadside fined

A 51-year-old man from Chalvey was told to pay almost £1,800 for dumping waste in Farnham Royal.

Naveed Ahmed, from Chalvey High Street, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 18.

The court was told that at about 10pm on October 24, a driver in Thompkins Lane, Farnham Royal, Buckinghamshire, saw a silver car, became suspicious and made a note of its number plate.

As he reached the point where the car had been parked he saw two black plastic bin sacks dumped on the ground at the side of the road.

On November 1, Ahmed was interviewed at Slough Police Station and admitted to dumping the plastic sacks containing bricks and sand.

He said he was a taxi driver and that he went to Thompkins Lane to return a customer’s mobile phone left in the taxi the previous day.

He realised that he had the waste in his boot and decided to dump it at the side of the same road.

Magistrates fined Ahmed £923, ordered him to pay £773 towards the council’s costs and a victim surcharge of £92.

Speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Cllr Luisa Sullivan said: "This case demonstrates the vital part the public play in helping our enforcement officers bring prosecutions against fly tippers.”

Visit www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk to report fly-tipping.