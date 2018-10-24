Police charge man over prison escape and Farnham Common burglary

05:20PM, Wednesday 24 October 2018
A 40-year-old man has been charged with escaping from prison and for a burglary in Farnham Common in August.
James Delahoyde, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday and charged the following day with one count of escaping from lawful custody and one count of burglary.
He is accused of fleeing HMP Springhill on April 22 last year and taking part in a burglary in Beeches Road, Farnham Common, on August 9 this year.
He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody to appear before Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, November 20.
