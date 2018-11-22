Jailbreaker who burgled property in Farnham Common jailed for four years

A 41-year-old man who escaped from prison and burgled a property in Farnham Common has been jailed for four years.

In August 9 this year, James Delahoyde, of no fixed abode, burgled a property on Beeches Road, Farnham Common and stole cash and other items.

He had escaped from HMP Springhill on April 22 last year.

Delahoyde pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody and burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) and was jailed for four years, having been charged on October 21.

Investigating officer, PC Penelope Jefferys, of the Stronghold Team at Amersham, said: “Thames Valley Police takes all reports of this nature very seriously as it can have a substantial impact on the victims.

“We will always pursue offenders who commit these crimes and cause harm within our communities.

“We worked hard to catch and convict Delahoyde and we are satisfied with the sentence passed down in court.”