Balaclava-clad trio threaten shop staff during 'frightening' Farnham Common' robbery

A balaclava-clad trio threatened shop staff before stealing cash and cigarettes during a ‘frightening’ robbery in Farnham Common.

At about 10.40pm on Wednesday (Aug21), three people entered a Sainsbury’s store in The Broadway.

One of them threatened a member of staff while the accomplices took a large quantity of cash and cigarettes from behind the counter.

A member of staff confronted the offenders, one of whom then grabbed a bunch of keys from a lanyard around their neck.

The worker ran out of the store to get help with the trio then fleeing the scene.

All three suspects are described as being approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. They were wearing dark clothing, possibly tracksuits and black balaclavas.

The two members of staff were not injured in the incident.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the robbery.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey, of Force CID, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “This was a frightening incident for the members of staff and I would urge anyone who may have information about what happened to please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190257839 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.