Farnham Royal school walk for the Brain Tumour Charity

A school marched on an early morning walk to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity on Friday, September 20.

St Mary's Farnham Royal Primary School in Church Road was also remembering one of its former pupils, Raj Rana, who died from a brain tumour in 2018.

The school holds the event before school each year as parents join their children and teachers for the breakfast walk.

Headteacher Vania Eaglen said: “Raaj, who would now be in year five, is fondly remembered amongst the children, staff and families who are part of the school community.

“Many people feasted on the breakfast goods and drinks as they walked. Those who walked six circuits, walked a mile. A great way to raise money for such a good cause in remembrance of Raj.”