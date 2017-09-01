SPONSORED CONTENT: 'Highest level of craftsmanship' at Solarglaze Windows

Solarglaze Windows is a family run business established in the late 70s offering a variety of double glazed products and fitting services.

With fully qualified and experienced window fitters you can rest assured you will receive only the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, whilst also working in a tidy and efficient manner, minimising the disruption to your home or business.

Whether you need to replace the windows throughout your home or perhaps just your front door, Solarglaze Windows can help you and give you a free quote and on-site survey.

Solarglaze Windows is FENSA registered for your peace of mind. FENSA is the industry standard for replacement window and door installers ensuring compliance with the building regulations.

Areas Served: Our Langley office based in Slough will cater for projects within a 50 mile radius. Areas inside and surrounding Berkshire are within a commutable distance from our office, so contact us or come along for a no obligation chat or contact us today.

We Supply:

Doors:

Installation

Repairs

Composite doors

UPVC doors

Bi-fold doors

30 minute fire doors

Windows

Installation

Security (Yale locks used as standard)

Safety

Maintenance

Aluminium windows

Conservatories

Installation

Planning advice

Roof structure advice

Security (Yale locks used as standard)

http://solarglazewindows.co.uk

Call: 01753 593030

296 Trelawney Avenue, Slough, Berkshire, SL3 7UB