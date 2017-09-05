Slough MP Tan Dhesi announces details of constituency surgeries

09:43AM, Tuesday 05 September 2017
Following a summer break, MP for Slough Tan Dhesi is now holding constituency surgeries.
Surgeries will be held on the first Friday of each month at the Britwell Centre in Wentworth Avenue from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and at 52 Chalvey High Street from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
On the first Sunday of every month a surgery will be held at Manor Park Young People’s Centre in Villiers Road from 11.15am to 12.15pm.
Surgeries will be held on the third Friday of every month from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Langley Library in Trelawney Avenue and from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at the Slough Advice Centre at 27 Church Street.
Contact tan.dhesi.mp@parliament.uk or call 01753 518161 to make an appointment.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
The communications team for Burger King in Slough High Street have attempted to cover up the discovery of maggots in the store with a ‘cleaning story’ – before accidentally revealing the truth in an email blunder.