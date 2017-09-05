Slough MP Tan Dhesi announces details of constituency surgeries

Following a summer break, MP for Slough Tan Dhesi is now holding constituency surgeries.

Surgeries will be held on the first Friday of each month at the Britwell Centre in Wentworth Avenue from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and at 52 Chalvey High Street from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

On the first Sunday of every month a surgery will be held at Manor Park Young People’s Centre in Villiers Road from 11.15am to 12.15pm.

Surgeries will be held on the third Friday of every month from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Langley Library in Trelawney Avenue and from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at the Slough Advice Centre at 27 Church Street.

Contact tan.dhesi.mp@parliament.uk or call 01753 518161 to make an appointment.